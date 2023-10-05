MAYOR FROM ARIMA TRINIDAD PAYS COURTESY CALL ON CHIEF CITIZEN

Trinidad has expressed its willingness to share its expertise and knowledge in the oil sector with Guyana to help the country avoid repeating the mistakes made by Trinidad in its oil industry. This collaboration was discussed during a courtesy call by the Mayor of Arima, Trinidad, on Chief Citizen Alfred Mentore in Guyana. For more details, refer to this report by Dacia Richards.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on