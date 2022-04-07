Mayor Narine signes MoU with Cities4Forests

Mayor of Georgetown, Pt Ubraj Narine signed a memorandum of understanding between the City of Georgetown and the Cities4Forests Partner Forests program in fulfilment of his commitment to the Stabroek Market Development Plan and Restoration of City Hall.

The Memorandum of Understanding is intended to support the communication and coordination necessary to implement the technical support. For these projects ensuring correctly specified sustainable climate-smart timber is procured for all infrastructure elements.

The Cities4Forests initiative values sustainability. Georgetown has joined 73 cities around the world in recognizing that cities can provide value and protection to forests by ensuring the timber used for building practices are sustainably acquired and used.

Mayor Narine stated that he remains committed to the Green City policy ensuring that the City reduces its carbon footprint and abides by the national commitment to pursue a low carbon development strategy.