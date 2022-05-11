Mazaruni Prison escapee Samuel Gouveia was recaptured by Police in Region 8

Police ranks from Region 8 on Tuesday recaptured convicted prisoner Samuel Gouveia who escaped from the Mazuruni Prison more than a year ago. Gouveia, who police say was convicted for Manslaughter and sentenced to 18 years, 9 months had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison in February of 2021.

He was arrested by Police ranks at the Mahdia District Hospital where he was attempting to seek medical attention for a wound to his neck.“It is alleged that Gouveia had a heated argument with an identifiable male over money and the male stabbed Gouveia to his left-side neck, resulting in the knife being stuck in his neck, police said.

Gouveia was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was positively identified by a Prison Officer, as well as by records and tattoos on his left hand. Gouveia is presently under police guard at the GPHC.