Mazaruni prisoners graduate from crop husbandry and culinary arts courses

Some 39 inmates from the Mazaruni Prison on Thursday graduated from a 12-week crop husbandry and culinary arts courses.

As part of its rehabilitation strategy, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said, it has a “well-established” training programme designed to enhance inmates’ employability and reduce their likelihood of re-offending.

At the graduation ceremony, Officer-in-Charge of the Prison location, Superintendent of Prisons, David Shepherd, said inmates were given an opportunity to participate in the two programmes, which focused on imparting skills to prepare them for their reintegration into society.

Additionally, the second Officer-in-Charge for the Prison’s Welfare and Corrections, Tessa McGarrell, also explained that the prison service is obligated to provide prisoners with skills to facilitate their reintegration into society.

She added that the prison’s task is to help the inmates realise their mistakes and become better individuals.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot said the prison directorate remains confident that as the prison infrastructure continues to be developed, more prisoners will benefit from such rehabilitative training.

He made it clear that the rehabilitation of prisoners is an ongoing process, stating that “we are adequately preparing them, whether it is with skill or educational training so that when they are released back into society, they are productive citizens.”

The graduates were all presented with a certificate in recognition of their successful participation.

