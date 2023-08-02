Mazaruni shopkeeper stabbed to death; co-worker arrested 

Andrew Harris, a 55-year-old shopkeeper of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River, was on Tuesday found dead with a stab wound to the upper left chest.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that Harris, called ‘Shortman’ was allegedly murdered sometime between July 31, 2023, and August 1, 2023, at ‘Mer Meria’ Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, by his 34-year-old co-worker.

Investigation revealed that Harris and the suspect had been working together on a newly constructed shop owned by a 52-year-old businesswoman of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), for the past ten days.

According to the businesswoman, at about 10:00h on Tuesday, she received a phone call from the suspect, who told her he had found Harris dead at the shop.

The matter was reported to the Police, who visited the area where they found the body of Harris in a slouched position on a bench, with what appeared to be blood on his jersey and on the ground where he sat.

Detectives examined Harris’ body and observed a stab wound, about three inches in width, to his upper left chest.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at a nearby camp and taken into custody. Further investigations are in progress.

