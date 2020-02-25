M&CC CLEANS UP CITY AFTER MASHRAMANI PARADE

As promised, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) began its Mashramani clean-up exercise immediately after the final float moved off the starting point yesterday afternoon.

According to Deputy-Director of Solid Waste Management, Floyd Rollins the exercise was completed in two phases.

“The first phase commenced immediately after the last float moved off yesterday and the second phase commenced at 4am this morning… we should be able to clean the entire Mash route and Durban Park before the day is out,” Rollins said yesterday.

Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine said he is pleased with the approach the municipality has been taking to restore the City after these major events. He added that over the years the council has adopted an “instant clean-up approach” after the annual Mashramani costume and float parade.