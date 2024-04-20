M&CC CONSIDERS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP TO REBUILD  STABROEK WHARF

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council is exploring the possibility of entering into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to rebuild the Stabroek Market Wharf, which has faced repeated structural issues. Due to ongoing financial constraints, this collaborative approach is considered a viable solution to effectively finance and manage the reconstruction project. Such a partnership could bring needed investment and expertise, ensuring the historical and economic significance of the market is preserved. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details.

