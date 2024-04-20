Saturday, April 20, 2024
M&CC CONSIDERS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP TO REBUILD  STABROEK WHARF
M&CC CONSIDERS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP TO REBUILD  STABROEK WHARF

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council is exploring the possibility of entering into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to rebuild the Stabroek Market Wharf, which has faced repeated structural issues. Due to ongoing financial constraints, this collaborative approach is considered a viable solution to effectively finance and manage the reconstruction project. Such a partnership could bring needed investment and expertise, ensuring the historical and economic significance of the market is preserved. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details.

TEACHERS' STRIKE WAS LEGAL AND JUSTIFIED – HIGH COURT RULES 'GTU WAS SIDELINED AND UNDERMINED'
PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT REVEALS BERBICE SIBLINGS DIED FROM DENGUE COMPLICATIONS – HEALTH MINISTER
