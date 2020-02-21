M&CC PROMISES TO CLEAN UP IMMEDIATELY AFTER MASHRAMANI

The Georgetown Mayor & City Council promises to clean the entire mash route and at Durban Park by 12 pm the next day.

“Providing that all goes well and the magnitude of waste we have to deal with, we will be able to clean the entire Mash route and at Durban Park by 12pm the next day,” Deputy-Director of Solid Waste Management at the Mayor and City Council, Floyd Rollins said.

According to Mr. Rollins, the Mayor and City Council’s float would be the last to leave the starting point because as soon as the road parade is over, they would have their trucks right behind. Additionally, the cleaning exercise would be done in two stages.

“The first phase will commence immediately after the last float leaves on February 23 and the second phase will commence at 4am the following day.”

Discussions on the placement of garbage bins is still ongoing, the Deputy-Director revealed. However, the assignment of receptacles at strategic areas is high on the Council’s agenda.

“We might have about 10 bins placed at strategic points along the route and we hope that this year persons will utilise them and once that is done, they will be less garbage along the way,” Rollins stated.