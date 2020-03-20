M&CC PROMISES TO SANITISE ALL PUBLIC SPACES

Speaking at the press conference held by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council on Thursday, Head of the Public Health Department, Suzette Reynolds explained that M&CC will be sanitizing public spaces to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“We are committing to providing mass sanitization of public spaces starting from the municipal buildings, then we hope to extend this to the public spaces like the ministries of government, places in central Georgetown that persons congregate frequently,” Reynolds said.

His Worship Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine related that the council is paying keen attention to the use of public washrooms as well as portable restrooms. There should have provision of soap and hand sanitizers so persons can utilize after using the washrooms. He also asked food handling businesses to follow all hygienic and preventive measure outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization.

Mayor Narine further disclosed that the Guyana Fire Service has committed to have the municipal markets washed several times per week.