With the escalation of illegal garbage dumping in and around Georgetown, especially during the rainy season, Mayor Alfred Mentore has announced that the City Council will intensify enforcement efforts. This includes implementing stricter fines for offenders. The move aims to mitigate improper waste disposal’s environmental and health risks, exacerbated by seasonal rains. For more details on the enforcement strategy and its expected impact on the city, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

Like this: Like Loading...