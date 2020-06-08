MCC URGES RESIDENTS TO REMOVE VEHICLES AT ITS PRINCES STREET PROPERTY

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is urging residents who are responsible for derelict vehicles at the council’s property at Princes Street to remove same immediately.

In a press release on Monday, the Council’s Public Relations Officer, Debra Lewis, said Mayor Narine has already instructed the City Engineer Colvern Venture to ensure that the vehicles are cleared off.

According to Lewis, there has been an increase in the number of abandoned vehicles on the Council’s parapets and reserves, and these neglected automobiles have caused an overload on the parapets and other public thoroughfares.

The City Council is, therefore, asking residents who have contributed to this situation to remove their vehicles urgently.

Lewis in her press release noted that “old vehicles left on public thoroughfares are a public health and traffic hazard. Further, it is a contravention of the Municipal & District Councils Act Chapter 28:01.”

It was also noted that “derelict vehicles stored on the Council’s reserve impeded ingress and egress to the drains and canals. The Council is requesting the co-operation of all citizens as it works towards the restoration parapets and reserves.”