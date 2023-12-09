MEAGER 6.5% RETROACTIVE SALARY INCREASE ANNOUNCED FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS; TAX-FREE BONUS FOR DISCIPLINED SERVICES

Government Announces 6.5% Salary Increase for Public Servants and Pensioners” – The government announced this year’s increment, a step down from last year’s 8%, today. Shemar Alleyne provides more details on this development, including its scope and the context behind the decrease from the previous year’s raise.
