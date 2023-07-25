MEAGRE PAYOUT TO MAHDIA FAMILIES RAISES DOUBTS ABOUT STATE’S WILLINGNESS TO DISCLOSE CIRCUMSTANCES OF FIRE – APA



According to a statement from the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), the $5 million compensation provided by the State to the families of the 20 children who tragically lost their lives in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire has been deemed inadequate. It has raised more questions than it has provided answers.

The APA’s concern likely stems from the significant loss of lives and the devastating impact on the families affected by the fire. They may question whether the compensation adequately reflects the extent of the tragedy and addresses the needs of the victims’ families regarding financial support and emotional recovery.

Like this: Like Loading...