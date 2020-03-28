MEASURES TO SUSPEND TRAVEL ON GUYANA’S BORDERS – MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise members of the public that, as a consequence of the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), measures have been put into effect to suspend travel on Guyana’s borders. The Governments of Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela have closed their ports of entry and exit. Guyana has implemented similar measures. The Ferry service between Guyana and Suriname was suspended with effect from March 14 and from March 21 all seaports were closed to international vessels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to stress that travelling to and from the countries with which Guyana shares its borders has been suspended until further notice and citizens are advised not to attempt to cross into these countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to members of the public to heed this advisory and to cooperate with our national institutions in the global effort to safeguard the health and wellbeing of persons at this challenging time not only for Guyana, but for the international community as a whole.