Mechanic killed in Unity Public Road accident

A 26-year-old motorcyclist met his demise on Saturday night after he reportedly collided with a motor car along the Unity Public Road in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Eone McGarrell, a mechanic of Cottage Village, Mahaicony. The accident occurred at about 20:40h.

HGP Nightly News understands that motor car PTT 875, driven by Andre Pilgrim, was proceeding east along the northern side of the public road while the motorcyclist was heading in the opposite direction, allegedly without headlights.

Reports are that McGarrell attempted to overtake a vehicle when he collided with motor car PTT 875, which lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his body.

He was picked up and rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital but died while receiving medical treatment. The motor car driver is also a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

