Mechanic nabbed with 5,000 grammes of “ganga” inside minibus at Berbice Bridge

A 31-year-old mechanic has been arrested after cops discovered 5,000 grammes of “ganga” in his possession earlier today at the Berbice River Bridge.

Reports are that police ranks were acting on information when they intercepted a minibus in which the man was travelling in.

Upon conducting a search, the cops discovered the cannabis concealed in plastic

The suspect, who hails from Litchfield, West Coast Berbice, was immediatelt detained by the police.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.