“MECHANISM TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT” SHOULD ELECTIONS BE NULLIFIED – PRESIDENT

In the event the Guyana Elections Commission pronounces that the General and Regional Elections be nullified, there should be a mechanism to ensure adequate funds be appropriated.

This is according to His Excellency President David Granger who at the time responded to members of the media regarding the absence of a national budget. “The National Assembly is the authority for all financial appropriations. I dissolved Parliament in 2019 for funds to be provided; there will have to be some sort of mechanism for Parliament to be reconvened.”

President Granger explained for this to happen, an agreement would have to be made with all the members of the 11th Parliament.

“That would require of course some form of agreement in which members of the 11th Parliament are prepared to resume but I cannot say at this point in time what legal mechanism could be put in place to reconvene parliament.”