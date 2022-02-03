MEET GUYANA’S FIRST PLASTIC RECONSTRUCTIVE AND AESTHETIC SURGEON

Hailing from Wowetta, Region 9, “with a dream that he followed to the end” a Guyanese Wapishana/Arawak Indigenous man is now Guyana’s First Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon. Dr. Joseph Torres hopes to be a become of hope for the children of Guyana who come from humble beginnings, especially the indigenous children that all dreams came become a reality.

Dr Torries, a former student of St. Ignatius Secondary School in Region 9 received a Government of Guyana Scholarship to study medicine in Cuba in 2003. He returned to Guyana and created history as the first Medical Doctor from Region 9. After serving his country for a number of years, he received another scholarship to study in China, and then Cuba, where he completed his specialization.

Dr Torres, who speaks Macushi, some Wapishiana, English, Spanish and Mandarin, had one message “I would say especially to the underprivileged boys and girls from the hinterland regions: never underestimate your potential, never think small of yourself because you haven’t attended a “prestigious” high school. You can achieve whatever you want from wherever you are.”



Story extracted from Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett