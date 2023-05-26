MEETING BETWEEN GTU AND GOV’T ONCE AGAIN UNFRUITFUL – GTU PRESIDENT

According to the Guyana Teacher’s Union, the meeting with the government yielded no positive outcome. As a result, they are organizing a gathering with teachers to engage in discussions and collectively determine the subsequent course of action. Renata Burnette has the details in this report.
