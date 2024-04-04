Friday, April 5, 2024
MEMBERS OF THE CONSTITUTION REFORM COMMISSION APPOINTED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
On Wednesday, 17 of the 20 appointed members of the Constitution Reform Commission took the Oath of Office in a ceremony presided over by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This significant step marks the commencement of efforts to undertake comprehensive reforms to Guyana’s Constitution, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing democratic governance and legal frameworks. The administration of the oath to the majority of the commission’s members underscores the importance of this initiative in the broader context of national development and political evolution in Guyana.

Tiana Cole provides additional insights into the ceremony, the composition of the commission, and the anticipated impact of their work on the country’s constitutional landscape.

