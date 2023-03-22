MEMBERS OF THE NEW ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION SWORN IN

A recent news report by Renata Burnette highlighted that President Irfaan Ali delivered a powerful message to the newly appointed members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) during their swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. The President urged the eight individuals to discharge their duties with utmost honesty, integrity, fairness, and a clear conscience. He stated this would not only uphold their credibility but also attract greater public confidence in their work.

