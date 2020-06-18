MEN AFFECTED AT A HIGHER RATE BY COVID-19

An analysis of the positive COVID-19 cases revealed that 52 percent of men are affected while women account for 48 percent.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persuad. He also added that persons between the ages of 20-29 are recorded as the age group with the highest number of positive cases.

“The age groups with the most cases are the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49; in essence we are talking about the adults. Of that groups the 20-29 has the highest number,” the CMO explained.

He reminded persons to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.