Men apprehended after discovery of ganja in cellphone box

A party of policemen arrested two males of Amelia’s Ward Linden on October 25, after stopping their motor lorry and finding a number of ziplock bags containing cannabis sativa. The vehicle was driven by the 35-year-old suspect who was accompanied by the 21-year-old suspect.

Ranks then requested to conduct a search which was agreed to by the suspects. While in the process, one green cellular phone box containing 31 ziplock bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa was discovered.

As a result, both suspects were told of the offence committed and was arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 42 grams.

They both have been detained pending further investigations and charges.

