Men armed with handgun and axe rob La Grange Family

Police are searching for two men who robbed a La Grange, West Bank Demerara family at gunpoint.

On Wednesday night, Kumarie Persaud, age 40 years, a housewife of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, was robbed of

a pair of gold bangles valued $200,000, One iPhone XR with sim card valued $140,000, One black Guess shoulder bag valued $13,000 containing one black Purse valued $5000, two Guyanese National ID cards belonging to

Wazir Persaud and Kumari Persaud, documents as well as $20,000 cash.

21 year old Randy Persaud was also robbed of his Samsung S6 Edge without sim card valued $65,000 and Twenty-five Thousand dollars ($25,000) cash.

Meanwhile, 18 year old Radiya Persaud was robbed of her Gold ring valued $15,000, an iPhone 6 cellular phone without sim card valued $45,000 and a Samsung Galaxy Cellular phone with sim card valued $25,000.

The robbery occurred at around 19:45 hours on Wednesday at Independence Street, La Grange by two identifiable males of African descent, one armed with a small handgun and the other armed with an axe.

Enquiries disclosed that the victims were at home when the two men came into their yard and confronted Wazir Persaud.

He was held at gunpoint by the suspect armed with the gun, who directed him into the house. The two suspects then confronted the other victims in the house and demanded that they hand over their valuables. The suspects then forced the victims into a bedroom and relieved them of the articles aforementioned before making good their escape on foot in a northern direction.

Several persons were questioned and the area was canvassed for surveillance cameras.

Investigations are ongoing.