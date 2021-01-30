Men arrested for Robbery Under Arms, cops find abandoned motorbikes, “ganja”

Three (3) men have been arrested pending investigations for Robbery Under Arms while the cops executed a raid exercise on several homes in the capital city which also unearthed abandoned motorcycles and marijuana.

The raid, which commenced at 03:30h on Friday (yesterday) by ranks of Regional Police Division #4 ‘A’ (Georgetown) led to the discovery of two (2) abandoned motorbikes and 37 grammes of ‘ganja”.

Those arrested are a 34-year-old self employed male of Tucville Squatting Area; a 28-year-old labourer of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and a 48-year-old labourer of Melanie Damashana, ECD.

The items unearthed were lodged and the arrested suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.