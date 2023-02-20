Men arrested over firing of gun at Eccles 

The two men, who were seen in a widely circulated video allegedly discharging a firearm indiscriminately at Eccles Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday, have been arrested.

According to the Police, the two suspects work at the GuyAmerica Security Service and are slated to be charged.

On Sunday night, a video surfaced on social media with a man giving another a firearm, who then discharged several shots in the area. Prior to that, residents had said that several shots were fired.

This morning, the Police said that ranks visited the business place and found the firearm and matching rounds of ammunition.

