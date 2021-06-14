Men attacked, chopped about bodies by trio at “family function”

Three (3) men are now nursing chop wounds about their bodies after they were allegedly involved in a scuffle with three (3) males, which resulted in one of the suspects arming himself with a cutlass, then allegedly using the weapon to injure the first three (3) while they were all attending a “family function” last night.

Those injured have been identified as 45-year-old Sumesh Persaud called “Son”, a 27-year-old porter, Turesh Persaud, and a hire car driver, 23-year-old Haresh Persaud, all of #74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 21:45h yesterday (Sunday) at the above-mentioned village and involved the three (3) suspects; a 20-year-old labourer, a 23-year-old labourer and a 22-year-old porter who are all said to hail from the #75 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

“Enquiries revealed that on the date and time mentioned both the victims and suspects were at a family function and the suspects attacked the victims which resulted in a scuffle. The suspects then armed themselves with a cutlass and dealt the victims several lashes about their body which caused them to have injuries (chop wounds). The victims were then rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were sent away. “

The suspects were contacted, arrested and placed in custody at the Springlands Police Station.

An investigation is ongoing.