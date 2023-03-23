Men busted with $5M worth of imported ganja remanded to prison

Days after two men were busted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) with 30 pounds of imported marijuana valued at $5 million, they were on Thursday charged and remanded to prison.

37-year-old Naresh Ramdeen, of Jack low, Pomeroon River, and 29-year-old Stefan Mohammed, of Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast, were charged jointly with having 30 pounds of narcotics in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 30 pounds of narcotics [Photo: CANU/ March 20, 2023]

The duo was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where they denied the allegation and were remanded to prison until April 17, 2023. The case was transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

Mohammed was represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva, while Attorney-at-Law Latchmi Dindyal represented Ramdeen.

CANU had reported that its ranks intercepted a hire car on Monday with Ramdeen and Mohammed as occupants at Charity, Region Two.

A subsequent search was conducted on the vehicle in the presence of the men when CANU said 12 brick-like parcels of suspected marijuana were found.

The men were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the narcotics, which tested positive for marijuana.

