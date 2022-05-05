Men Busted with Cannabis in Region 9

On May 3rd, 2022, CANU officers conducted a narcotics operation in Tabatinga, Central Lethem, which led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cannabis and the arrest of three (3) individuals.

Jason Clement; 21, Leylon Winter; 24, both of Tabatinga Central Rupununi, Lethem, and Neil Ross; 37, of Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara, were escorted to the Lethem police station, along with the narcotics which tested positive for cannabis, consisting of 31 small Ziplock bags weighing a total of 48 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.

These operations are part of CANU’s strategy to combat micro-trafficking within various communities, including schools, as recently reported in the press.