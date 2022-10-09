MEN BUSTED WITH COKE IN CURRY

CANU Officers intercepted a male passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) who was about to travel on Jet Blue Airways Flight B61966 destined for JFK on October 7. A search of the passenger’s suitcase was conducted in his presence, which resulted in the discovery of a white substance suspected to be cocaine concealed in two (2) bowls with curry.

Loaknauth Persaud, 36 years of Parika Backdam, was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters with the suspected narcotics, which was subsequently tested and confirmed to be cocaine weighing a total of 6.28kgs (approximately 13.8lbs) with a street value of approximately $31,000.00 USD (approximately GYD $6.3M).

Further investigations, led to the arrest of Manzil Ali called John Ali, 43 years of Section C “D” Field Sophia.

Investigations are ongoing.