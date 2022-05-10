Men busted with Narcotics, Masks, gloves, bulletproof vest & ganja in Meadowbrook

Police busted two men- a 30-year-old and a 36-year-old on Monday with 18 pounds of cannabis.

Ranks saw the men as they patrolled a street in Meadow Bank and observed them fetching a blue plastic barrel into an empty lot. When the men saw the police, they saw the suspects running out the said Lot, empty handed.

Police headquarters reported that ranks managed to restrain the two males and escorted them back in the Lot. There they found a blue plastic barrel under a black cover.

When ranks opened the said barrel in the presence of the two suspects, they allegedly found a crocus bag. “Inside the bag there were five (5) brown bulky parcels that were all taped, and which contained seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis. There was also a multi-coloured bag which contained one camouflage hat, shirt, pants, mask, gloves, bullet proof vest and one pair of black boots.” A police statement said.

The suspects were told of the offence to which they denied.

The two males, along with the suspected narcotics and other items were taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where the narcotics were weighed in the presence of the suspects and it amounted to 18 pounds.

The suspected narcotics was sealed and lodged to be taken to the Forensic Laboratory.

The other items were lodged, and the suspects are in custody assisting with the investigations