Men drop bags with over 20 lbs of ganja; escape from Police into nearby cane field

Police managed to retrieve two bags of suspected marijuana on Saturday in the vicinity of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) said the ranks were on mobile patrol at about 05:30h when they observed two men walking on a dam with two bulky bags on their shoulders.

The ranks called out to the men, who subsequently dropped the bags and started running towards the nearby cane field. The ranks gave chase, but the men managed to escape.

The two bags were checked, and ranks observed that both bags contained seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was taken to Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice, where it was weighed and amounted to 27 lbs.

