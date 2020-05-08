Men who ‘rented car’ arrested after found with loaded gun in Eccles

-firearm was unlicensed, does not bear serial number

Three men spent the night in the lockups and remain in police custody after they were nabbed by the cops with an unlicensed firearm that had no serial number along with two (2) live matching rounds in their possession.

Reports are that shortly after 13:00h on Thursday, police ranks were patrolling the Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara (EBD) area when they noticed a stationary silver 212 motorcar (PGG 2560) at the side of the road.

The car had three occupants, who, began to behave suspiciously when they realized the cops were close by. This prompted the police to venture towards the vehicle and conduct a search on the trio as well as the car.

The ranks discovered a silver and black pistol without a serial number. A magazine containing the two (2) live rounds were also found during the search.

According to a police source, the three suspects ages 32, 27 and 24, are not from the EBD, they hail from Foreshaw Street, Queenstown and South Ruimveldt.

The license plate of the vehicle that the trio had been travelling is legitimate, however, the vehicle was ‘rented’ by the suspects.

They remain in police custody pending investigations.