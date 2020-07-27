Message of condolence on the death of former Barbados PM Owen Arthur

r

Georgetown, Guyana (July 27, 2020)

His Excellency, David Granger, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is saddened at the death of former Prime Minister of Barbados, Mr Owen Seymour Arthur. He was 70 years old.

Mr Arthur, who served as Barbados’ fifth Prime Minister for three consecutive terms from 1994 to 2008, died this morning at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados after a brief period of hospitalisation.

The former Barbadian Prime Minister led recently an 11-member Commonwealth Observer Mission for Guyana’s General and Regional Elections which were held in March. In February, Mr Arthur and the members of his observer team called on President Granger at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger extends heartfelt sympathy to his wife Julie, daughters Sabrina and Leah, other relatives, friends and the people of Barbados.