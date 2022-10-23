MILLIONS IN CASH STOLEN FROM COGLAN DAM BUSINESSMAN RECOVERED BY POLICE

Five persons are now in custody

after Police in Division #3 cracked a break-and-enter case that left a Coglan Dam business without millions following the brason robbery.

So far, police have recovered over $7M, thus far.

$10.2M in cash and a quantity of gold jewelry valued $680,000 (property of the businessman); and $2.8M and a quantity of gold jewelry values $980,000 property of his wife were stolen during the robbery at their house in Coglan Dam, West Bank Demerara three days ago.

The incident occurred between 08:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs on 2022/10/20 at the mentioned address.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim is living in a one-flat concrete and wooden building, facing north in a well fenced yard. Same consists of two wooden doors, one to the north and one to the south, both of which are secured internally and externally by tower bolts and manufacturer locks, respectively.

On the date and time mentioned above, the businessman’s wife secured the home by all means provided leaving everything intact and went to the doctor’s office at Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD to take her son who wasn’t feeling well.

About 09:00 hrs, she returned home and discovered the top half of her back door was wrenched off. Further checks in the home revealed that her bedroom alone was ransacked and the aforementioned items were missing, from a bag in a wardrobe and the jewelry from the vanity.

The scene was processed by police and several persons in the area were questioned.

During the ongoing investigations, over $7M in cash stolen were recovered by the police.

On Friday October 21, 2022 between 14:00 hrs and 19:30 hrs, further investigations were carried out in respect of the said break-and-enter and larceny, and the two main suspects — a 20-year-old barber and a 45-year-old farmer, (names withheld) of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara were arrested and interviewed.

The suspects took the Police to their Coldingen residence. One of the suspects pointed out two areas in his yard where he dug up and handed over to the Police $1,160,000, and $1,495,000 respectively and a quantity of gold jewelry.

The suspect’s mother, a cleaner who also resides at Coldingen, E.C.D handed over $1,225,000.

The other suspect (farmer) took the Police to an area on his farm where he dug and nothing was found. However, his wife — a 47-year-old vendor, handed over $1,495,000 and a quantity of gold jewelry; and her adopted brother, a 38-year-old of Non Pariel, ECD handed over $1,660,000, which they all claimed were given to them.

Statements were taken, the suspects were arrested and investigations continue.