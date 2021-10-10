Min. Benn distributes multipurpose Dry Chemical fire extinguisher in Tiger Bay visit

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn along with Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham, Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns and other fire officials today did a walkthrough in Tiger Bay, Georgetown where they distributed smoke detectors to residents and demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers with some of the residents participating in use the of the multipurpose Dry Chemical fire extinguisher to put out simulated fires.

The Guyana Fire Service would like citizens to be more aware of fire prevention and safety and is taking the opportunity to educate persons on the use and importance of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Minister Benn said he intends to use members of the Community Policing Groups as first responders, by providing them with the necessary training and access to fire extinguishers.

Similar walk through exercises will be conducted in other communities which are considered to be congested and at high risk of fires.