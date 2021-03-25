Min. Edghill implements Day & Night schedules to fast track sheriff street road upgrade

According to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, day and night schedules have been implemented in haste to complete works which have on the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue road expansion project. Meanwhile, several improperly completed components will be remedied
by the ministry. Wendell Badrie had the details

