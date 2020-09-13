Miner allegedly drowns after boat collides into log in river

A 39-year-old miner is now dead following a boat mishap which occurred late last night (Saturday) at Bush Cow Landing, Imbamadai, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Katy Henry of the Jawalla village. He is said to have died around 23:00h on Saturday.

Reports are at that time, Henry, along with three (3) other passengers were travelling inside of a wooden boat when tragedy struck.

The vessel was being captained by a 24-year-old miner of Kabauri Village, heading towards the Beamamarupai Backdam from the Imbamadai Landing.

According to the police, while the boat was in the vicinity of Bush Cow Landing, it collided with a floating log.

The impact resulted in Henry being “thrown” from the boat into the water while another passenger received head injuries.

A search was launched for Henry and it was not until this morning (Sunday) around 08:00h that his motionless body was fished out of the Mazaruni River, in the vicinity of the mishap.

Henry’s was then transported to the Imbamadai Health Post where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.