Miner allegedly stabbed to death during row while imbibing with suspect

A 20-year-old miner is now dead after he was allegedly attacked then stabbed with a sharp instrument to his stomach by a man with whom he (miner) had been consuming alcoholic beverages on Monday.

Dead is Shemar Drakes of Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident took place around 01:30h at Suewanda Backdam, Upper Puruni River.

According to a police statement, on the day and time mentioned above, Drakes and the suspect became intoxicated and began arguing with each other.

“…the suspect who was armed with a sharp instrument dealt the deceased a single stab to his lower abdomen causing his intestines to protrude. The (now) deceased then ran to one Veronica’s cook shop where he related to her what happened. Shortly after he collapsed and became motionless about 100 feet south of her shop on the main access road.”

His body was examined and a single wound was seen to his lower abdomen and is being escorted to Bartica Public Hospital.

“Efforts so far to locate the suspect have been futile but are continuing as investigations are in progress.”