Miner arrested, confesses to murdering girlfriend’s ex-lover

Eliuge Allicock, a 26-year-old miner who was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend’s ex-lover, has been arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said Allicock of Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was arrested on Tuesday at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni.

The 26-year-old miner is accused of murdering Calvin Nelson, a 39-year-old miner of Bartica. The incident occurred on August 5 at around 02:30h at Honey Camp Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.

Police reports stated that Allicock’s girlfriend, a 22-year-old cook from Tasserene village, Middle Mazaruni River, had shared a relationship with the now-dead man.

The 20-year-old cook told investigators that she and Allicock ventured to Honey Camp Landing on August 4, where they consumed alcoholic beverages and became intoxicated.

The drinking continued when they visited Clive Smith’s Shop around 01:00h on Saturday. There, she claimed Nelson approached her at the Shop, which triggered Allicock.

Allicock reportedly grabbed the female and assaulted her, which sparked a physical altercation between him and Nelson.

During the confrontation, Allicock drew a knife and inflicted two stabs on Nelson.

Following the altercation, Nelson sought refuge at Michael Bacchus’ Shop, which is located a short distance away.

There, he recounted the distressing events to a 65-year-old construction worker. The construction worker rushed Nelson to the Issano Health Post, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

