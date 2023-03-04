Miner arrested with illegal gun, ammo at Blue Mountain Backdam

Ryan David, a 41-year-old miner, was on Friday arrested at Blue Mountain Backdam, Cuyuni River, with an unlicenced firearm and 11 matching rounds of ammunition.

HGP Nightly News understands that at about 11:30h, Police intercepted David on a motor pickup at the Blue Mountain Backdam.

The gun and ammunition [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ March 3, 2023]

He was stopped and searched, during which the black .32 Pistol and the ammunition were found in the motor pick-up’s door.

The miner was told of the allegation, cautioned, and reportedly admitted ownership of the firearm and ammunition.

He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he was placed in custody. The suspect is in custody and will be charged soon.

