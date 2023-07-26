Miner busted with cocaine, marijuana at Vreed-en-Hoop stelling

Derwin Green, a 31-year-old of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was arrested on Tuesday by Police after being found with a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that at about 20:30h, ranks, acting on information received, went to the stelling, approached the miner, and requested to search his person.

He agreed, and during the search, three white transparent plastic bags containing a whitish rocklike substance suspected to be cocaine were found in his right side pants pocket.

Green reportedly told the ranks, “I just buy this thing from town fuh black girl.” He was arrested and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Outpost.

At the Outpost, a rank conducted a further search on Green and found in the waist of his boxer a clear transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cocaine was weighed in the presence of Green and amounted to 38.5 grams, while the suspected marijuana totalled 13.8 grams.

Like this: Like Loading...