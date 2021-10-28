Miner dies in-pit at White Hole Backdam, Potaro

Bertie John Williams of Essex Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice is now in the Mahdia Regional Hospital Morgue after a mining pit caved in whilst working in White Hole Backdam, Potaro on October 24, 2021.

Police in a statement said that the 49-year-old miner and other colleagues were in the pit working when a portion of the pit’s wall caved in covering the deceased whilst the other workers managed to escape to safety.

The lifeless body of the man was later recovered and taken to the Mahdia Regional Hospital, where an official pronouncement of death was given. Investigations have since been launched into the man’s death.

Related