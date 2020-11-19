Miner remanded for murder of 16-y-o female found dead outside “dwelling” quarters

Thirty-eight-year-old miner, Wickroy Mitchell, also called “Shatta” was on Thursday hauled before a Magistrate and remanded to prison for murdering a 16-year-old female at Coanna Backdam, Five Start, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) between November 14 and November 15, 2020.

Mitchell who hails from Number 53 village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was no required to plea to the charge of Murder Contrary to Common Law when it was read to him via Zoom.

Magistrate Sunil Scarce remanded Mitchell to prison until December 2, 2020 for the PI to commence.

On Sunday, the female teenager was found dead outside of her “dwelling quarters” less than 24 hours after she had been left with a male with whom she and her mother had been consuming alcohol at a shop.