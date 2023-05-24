Miner shot after taking son in Albouystown for birthday photoshoot 

Kerol Atthon, a 27-year-old miner of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is nursing a gunshot injury to the left thigh after being shot on Tuesday at Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Reports are that at about 16:40h, Atthon, his wife, and his one-year-old son went to a photo studio at Sussex Street, Albouystown, to do a photo shoot for his son’s birthday.

Upon arrival, the miner parked his car and left on foot to purchase some beverages for his family along Sussex Street.

While returning, two suspects approached the 27-year-old man, and one of the men opened fire on him, hitting him in the left thigh.

The two suspects then made good their escape south into Albouystown.

The victim was taken to the Woodlands Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where he received medical attention.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is a patient in a stable condition.

