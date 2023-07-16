Miner, who left to visit girlfriend, found dead in old mining pit at Puttering Backdam

A 53-year-old miner, who left to visit his girlfriend on Friday, was later found dead in an abandoned mining pit at Puttering Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.

Dead is Jerome John. According to the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), John was employed as a pitman by Sebastian Chase, a 30-year-old miner of Pomeroon, on his 4-inch land dredging operation.

According to Chase, on Friday at about 18:00 h, John left camp, heading to ‘Top Side’ to see his girlfriend but never returned.

However, on Sunday morning, a miner told Chase that John was seen floating in an old mining pit in the backdam. The matter was reported to Police, who responded.

Upon arrival at the scene, John’s body was facing up in an old mining pit.

“The body bore no visible wound, and due to the state of decomposition, the rank was unable to determine if there were any marks of violence. The deceased’s body was fished out of the mining pit,” CCU said. Investigation continues.

Like this: Like Loading...