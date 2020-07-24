Miner’s body fished out of stream after current pulls him under

The body of a 23-year-old miner was fished out of the water at 9 Miles, Kuburi Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) less than 24 hours after he fell into a small stream while attempting to visit a shop.

Dead is Roger Alert who hailed from Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that on Wednesday around 14:20h at 9 miles Kuburi Backdam, Alert along with two of his co-workers were heading towards a shop when they arrived at a stream.

According to the police, due to the recent heavy rain fall in the area there was excessive flooding and while the trio were in the process of crossing the stream the current “drifted.”

This resulted in Alert allegedly going under and despite efforts by his two workmates they could not locate him.

A report was subsequently made about the matter and on Thursday, Alert’s body was found.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.