Minibus conductor missing, feared dead after disappearing beneath wave

A minibus conductor is feared dead after he allegedly went for a swim today with a group of friends but never surfaced after a wave covered him.

The missing man has been identified qs 30-year-old Rabindranath Persaud of Longwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Around 06:00h today, Persaud left his home allegedly to swim with his friends, and was never seen or heard from again.

Reports are that around 14:30hrs an anonymous person telephoned the Mahaica Police Station, ECD, to notify ranks that Persaud had been swimming at the Unity foreshore, ECD, with a group of friends when he drowned.

Nightly New understands that while swimming , Persaud became engulfed in a wave and disappeared.

Investigations are presently underway and up to press time Persaud’s body has not been recovered.