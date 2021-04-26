Minibus driver caught on camera driving on designated sidewalk arrested by cops

An East Bank Demerara (EBD) minibus driver has landed himself in hot water after a video circulated on social media (facebook) which recorded him inside of a minibus ( #BYY 2372) driving on a designated sidewalk in the vicinity of Providence, EBD.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), its Traffic Department has arrested and charged the driver in question, Clifton Cummings of Diamond, EBD, for Dangerous Driving and Breach of Condition of Road Service.

He is scheduled to appear at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.