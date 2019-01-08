MINIBUS DRIVER COMMITTED TO STAND TRIAL FOR RAPE OF MINOR

Popular minibus driver Sherwayne Brandt will now face trial in the High Court for the alleged rape a 14-year-old school girl. Here are the details in this report from Javone Vickerie .

Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday ruled that a prima facie case was made out against Sherwayne Brandt who is accused of raping a school girl. The case of the police is that Brandt on October 7, 2015, at Plum Park, Sophia, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16. Due to the nature of the offense and the age of the child, the matter was heard in camera.

The accused rapist will further enjoy his pre-trial liberty which was granted at a cost of $300,000, pending the hearing at the High Court before a Judge and jury. Brandt was not the only person charged with the rape of the child. On November 26, minibus conductor Ashel Williams was charged for the same offence .

According to the police, the teen was a lone passenger in the Route 40 minibus, which was driven by Brandt and conducted by Williams. Police say that on the day of the incident, the duo took turns in raping the teenager , who subsequently confided in her parents. Thus both men were arrested and charged